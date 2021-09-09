Agent: 'We were amazed' at Kraynak's prescription practices

Sep. 9—WILLIAMSPORT — Dr. Raymond Kraynak allegedly increased his criminal prescribing practices by more than 50 percent in the 11 months between two federal warrants on the doctor's practice, according to a federal agent with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

On the first day of the federal trial against Kraynak on Wednesday, DEA Agent James Hischir testified that the first warrant was issued in March 2016 for the office of the suspended Northumberland County doctor who was arrested for criminal prescribing practices. A second warrant, issued in February 2017 following the death of two patients, showed that the doctor increased his prescribing practices by at least 52 percent.

"We were amazed," said Hischir in front of a jury of 16 people and U.S. Judge Matthew Brann in Courtroom No. 1. on the fourth floor of the U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building, Williamsport.

Federal agents arrested the now-suspended Mount Carmel doctor on Dec. 21, 2017. Kraynak, 64, was charged with 12 counts of illegal distribution or dispensing, five counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death and two counts of maintaining a drug-involved premises for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin. The prescription practices resulted in the death of five people, authorities said.

The indictment states Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017. Prosecutors seek to hold him responsible for the overdose deaths of five patients that occurred between October 2013 and May 2015. No doctor in all of Pennsylvania prescribed more doses of opioids in the 19 months leading into July 2017 than Kraynak's 2,792,490.

Agent: 'Astonishing'

The pill count numbers were "astonishing," said Hischir. "It's the most I've ever seen in my career."

Hischir said there were so many prescriptions for Schedule 2 drugs that they had to be split up into four spreadsheets. They narrowed down their case based on the strength of evidence, he said.

"You can't bring 1,000 people into court," he said. "You have to bring in the best ones."

Hischir said he found it suspicious that Kraynak presented a list to federal agents of 835 names of people he dismissed as patients. He believed the only reason he would do that is to attempt to prove that he was following procedures even though he wasn't.

The first search warrant focused on 56 files. Hischir said Kraynak's offices were in "disarray" with files everywhere — on shelves, floors, chairs and tables. There were bottles of alcohol in every room and it took them hours to locate the files in question, he said.

The second search warrant was issued after two patients died within months of the first search warrant. The goal was to see the files of those two patients to see their prescriptions, said Hischir.

Former patients testify

Two of Kraynak's former female patients testified that Kraynak acted inappropriately on several occasions while together in the privacy of the exam room in his Ashland office. Both women testified they were experiencing pain, went to Kraynak for pain medications and became addicted.

One woman from Ashland testified that Kraynak attempted to unbutton her pants, and then masturbated in front of her on three different occasions. Another woman from Girardville said Kraynak attempted to kiss her several times. Neither woman reported the incidents and both went back to Kraynak.

"I didn't want to jeopardize getting prescriptions," said the woman from Girardville.

The Ashland woman said she told Kraynak she was addicted to the pain medication but he continued to prescribe them. When she attempted to get a refill early at a pharmacy, Kraynak allegedly laughed at her and dismissed her from his practice, saying "You're done now" — but not without filling one last prescription for a month's supply, she testified.

The prosecution is led by Assistant U.S. Attorney William Behe and Kraynak is represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender Thomas Thorton.

Kraynak is free on $500,000 unsecured bail. His medical license is suspended indefinitely by the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine until the conclusion of the criminal case, according to the Department of State.

The second day of the trial starts at 9:30 a.m. in federal court.