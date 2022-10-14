Agents arrest man accused of selling cocaine on behalf of Gulf Cartel

Oct. 13—Federal agents have arrested a man who said he was selling drugs in Brownsville on behalf of the Gulf Cartel, a federal criminal compliant read.

According to the federal criminal complaint and an FBI affidavit, authorities had been investigating Jose Quiroga, age and address unknown, on the suspicion of his involvement in drug trafficking.

Authorities determined Quiroga was living in Brownsville and in an undercover operation they were able to set up a drug buy with him, the federal affidavit read.

Quiroga agreed to sell the undercover person cocaine for $14,000 to $14,500 apiece. A drug buy was set up for Oct. 12 where Quiroga and Homero Balderas, age and address unknown, distribute 3 kilograms of cocaine of 6.61 pounds at a Brownsville residence, the federal affidavit stated.

According to the federal affidavit, as part of the operation, Quiroga and Balderas went to a hotel parking lot to receive their payment. Agents arrested the men and seized three wrapped bundles of suspected cocaine. The cocaine totaled 3,320 grams.

During a post-arrest interview with the agents, Balderas said he knew Quiroga had agree to sell 3 kilograms of cocaine to a potential buyer, and that he supplied one of the kilograms and that Quiroga supplied the other 2 kilograms, the federal affidavit indicates.

Balderas also said that he and Quiroga had distributed the cocaine to another Brownsville home and then went to a different location to collect the money, according to the federal affidavit.

The men appeared Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald G. Morgan who ordered they be held without bond. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 20.