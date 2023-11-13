Agents protecting Biden’s granddaughter open fire in car break-in incident -AP

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden departs with his granddaughter Naomi from the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secret Service agents detailed to protect President Joe Biden's granddaughter fired shots after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle late Sunday in Washington, the Associated Press reported.

In a statement, the U.S. Secret Service said agents encountered "possibly three" people breaking a window on an unoccupied government vehicle, with one agent discharging a weapon and the suspects immediately fleeing the scene.

"It is believed no one was struck," the Secret Service said in the statement, which did not confirm whether the agent who discharged the weapon was part of a detail to protect Naomi Biden. The statement said the incident took place shortly before midnight in Washington's posh Georgetown neighborhood.

"There was no threat to any protectees," the Secret Service said.

The AP, which said the agents were accompanying Naomi Biden in the neighborhood a the time, cited an official who spoke on condition of anonymity. A Secret Service spokesman said he could not confirm the AP account due to security reasons.

