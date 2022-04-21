Agents raid alleged drink houses

Apr. 21—HIGH POINT — Four people are accused of selling alcohol illegally out of residences in eastern High Point.

N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement agents and the High Point Police Department raided the three residences — in the 1500 block of Franklin Avenue, the 1400 block of East Commerce Avenue and the 1400 block of East Green Drive — on Wednesday after investigating community complaints about illegal alcohol sales. Searches of the three resulted in the seizure of 142.81 liters of alcoholic beverages, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia, an ALE press release said.

Clifford Johnson, 76, of East Green Drive was charged with selling alcoholic beverages without an ABC permit.

Calvin Lee Kennedy, 54, of Franklin Avenue was charged with possession of alcoholic beverages for sale without ABC permits, possession of nontax-paid spirituous liquor, simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Mary Ann Kennedy, 55, of Franklin Avenue was charged with possession of alcoholic beverages for sale without ABC permits and possession of nontax-paid spirituous liquor.

Woodrow Everett, 75, of East Commerce Avenue was charged with selling alcoholic beverages without an ABC permit, simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.