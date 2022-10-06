Gibsonia man charged after home raid uncovers over 200 files of child porn

Investigators with the attorney general’s office have been looking into a Gibsonia man for months and on Thursday only Channel 11 was there as they searched his home.

Court paperwork says investigators found public files of child porn available for download and traced it back to William Blair’s IP address.

Exclusive video shows several agents with the attorney general’s office raiding the Parkview Drive home for hours, carrying out bags and boxes.

We blurred the video to protect the identity of undercover agents.

Investigators eventually found an external hard drive with a folder on it labeled “peds” with more than 200 files of child porn inside.

Investigators believe Blair watched at least 50 of them.

When questioned about it, Blair said he downloaded the child porn by accident, then changed his story and said he was curious about it and wanted to investigate it himself but had no interest in it.

Blair now faces 52 charges, most of them for sexual abuse of children, distributing child porn and possessing child porn.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

15-year-old boy charged in Kennywood shooting; police say they’re looking for second shooter Local teacher reinstated after refusing to use preferred pronouns, district policy suspended Target 11: Student who allegedly raped teacher accused of previous assault VIDEO: Investigators announce arrest, provide update following Kennywood shooting DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts