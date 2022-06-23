Feds search Trump-era official's home, subpoena GOP leaders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL BALSAMO and ERIC TUCKER
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Jeffrey Clark
    American lawyer
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents searched the home of a former top Justice Department official and seized records from key Republicans across the country linked to Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, in an apparent escalation of investigations into associates of the former president.

Authorities searched the Virginia home of Jeffrey Clark, who was known at the Justice Department to champion Trump's false claims of election fraud. Agents also served subpoenas on the Republican Party chairmen of Nevada and Georgia, two states that went for President Joe Biden and where Trump allies created slates of “alternate electors” intended to subvert the vote.

The news of law enforcement action in three states suggested that the Justice Department is further accelerating its investigation into pro-Trump efforts to overturn the 2020 election. It came as the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection says it has new evidence of Trump's efforts and knowledge that there was no legal basis to overturn the election.

The committee held a hearing Thursday that was expected to feature Trump's desire to install Clark atop the Justice Department in his administration's last days. The reason for the search of Clark's Virginia home was not immediately clear and it was not known what information agents were searching for.

The person who confirmed the search was not authorized to discuss it by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Among those who have received subpoenas, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation, was Georgia Republican Party chairman David Shafer.

Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald turned over his phone to federal agents Wednesday when they approached him outside his car in Las Vegas and presented a warrant, according to another person familiar with the situation.

The search at Clark's home was also confirmed on Twitter by Russ Vought, president of the Center for Renewing America, which Clark recently joined as a senior fellow.

“Yesterday more than a dozen DOJ law enforcement officials searched Jeff Clark’s house in a pre dawn raid, put him in the streets in his pjs, and took his electronic devices," Vought tweeted. “All because Jeff saw fit to investigate voter fraud. This is not America, folks. The weaponization of govt must end. Let me be very clear. We stand by Jeff and so must all patriots in this country.”

Clark’s activities at the Justice Department, particularly his advocacy for Trump's voter fraud claims, are part of Thursday's House hearing investigating the riot. Three other former Justice Department officials will be testifying, including about an extraordinary Jan. 3, 2021, Oval Office meeting at which Trump contemplated naming Clark — who led the department's civil division — as acting attorney general in place of Jeffrey Rosen, who resisted Trump's efforts to involve the agency.

Trump relented only when other senior Justice Department officials warned Trump that they would resign if he followed through with his plan to replace Rosen with Clark.

A lawyer for Clark did not return an email and phone message seeking comment.

____

Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price in New York contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. coach rescues artistic swimmer who fainted at world championships

    On Wednesday, U.S. swimming coach Andrea Fuentes rescued an artistic swimmer, Anita Alvarez, during her solo free routine. The two-time Olympian had fainted.

  • Justice Department opposes Supreme Court gun ruling that expands Second Amendment rights

    "We respectfully disagree with the Court's conclusion," the DOJ said in a statement after the ruling came down.

  • Former Justice Department officials to testify during Jan. 6 hearing Thursday

    Witnesses are expected to focus on former President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure the Justice Department to help overturn the 2020 election.

  • New Mexico election drama has roots in wider county movement

    A rural New Mexico county's initial refusal to certify its primary election results sent ripples across the country last week, a symbol of how even the most elemental functions of democracy have become politicized pressure points amid the swirl of lies stemming from the 2020 presidential outcome. After the Otero County Commission finally relented, one question persisted: Why New Mexico, a state that has not been a political battleground and where Joe Biden beat Donald Trump handily two years ago? The seeds of the short-lived election crisis, which ended amid a showdown with the secretary of state and an order from the New Mexico Supreme Court, had been planted months before, when David Clements, a lawyer who has gained prominence in conservative circles, and others began raising conspiracy theories and false claims about the last presidential election that came to dominate political discussion in the heavily Republican county.

  • U.S. Congress Jan. 6 panel shines light on Trump pressuring Justice Dept

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. congressional committee investigating Donald Trump's role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol opened a hearing on Thursday focusing on the pressure he put on Justice Department officials to overturn his 2020 election defeat. The U.S. House of Representatives select committee hearing began shortly after it was disclosed that federal law enforcement had raided the home of Jeffrey Clark, a Donald Trump-era Justice Department official.

  • Federal investigators searched the home of Trump-era Justice Department official Jeff Clark

    The search of Jeff Clark's came on the eve of a House January 6 committee hearing focused on Trump's effort to corrupt the Justice Department.

  • European Union makes Ukraine a candidate for EU membership

    The European Union agreed Thursday to put Ukraine on a path toward EU membership, acting with uncharacteristic speed and unity to pull the embattled country further away from Russia’s influence and bind it more closely to the West. Meeting at a summit in Brussels, leaders of the EU’s 27 nations mustered the required unanimous approval to grant Ukraine candidate status. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted his gratitude and declared: “Ukraine’s future is within the EU.”

  • De Blasio blasts gun ruling, says ‘Supreme Court just made us less safe’

    Congressional candidate and former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio expressed outrage Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court has struck down New York State’s concealed carry law, under which it is illegal to carry a gun in public without a permit.

  • Officials: US to send rocket systems, other aid to Ukraine

    The United States will send another $450 million in military aid to Ukraine, including some additional medium-range rocket systems, U.S. officials said Thursday. The latest package will include four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, and is expected to be announced later Thursday. The first four HIMARS that the U.S. previously sent have already gone into Ukraine and are in the hand of troops there.

  • Ukrainian soldiers hold out in Sievierodonetsk

    STORY: Ukrainian servicemen fired a tank in the direction of the Russian troops.Positioned in the industrial part of the city, a serviceman was seen giving an instruction to a tank crew to open fire, followed by a tank firing multiple times.Russian and Ukraine forces have been fighting for weeks for control of Sievierodonetsk.Reuters video showed a group of three servicemen, one wearing flak jacket over a sleeveless shirt, taking cover in a dusty basement, as the Russian forces responded and pounded the area with heavy shelling.Ukrainian troops are reportedly still holding out at a chemical plant in the east bank city of Sievierodonetsk.Zelenskiy said late on Tuesday (June 21) the military situation in Luhansk region was very difficult, and his advisor Oleskiy Arestovych said Russian forces could cut off Sievierodonetsk from Ukrainian-held territory.

  • Trump Documentary Filmmaker Will Turn Over Exclusive Footage to Jan. 6 Committee

    Alex Holder says he's complying with a subpoena for White House tapes showing the former president's behind-the-scenes effort to hold onto power

  • Supreme Court expands gun rights, with nation divided

    In a major expansion of gun rights after a series of mass shootings, the Supreme Court said Thursday that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, a ruling likely to lead to more people legally armed. About one-quarter of the U.S. population lives in states expected to be affected by the ruling, which struck down a New York gun law.

  • Biden administration reverses Trump endangered species habitat definition

    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services on Thursday announced a new rule reversing a Trump-era definition of “habitat” as applied to endangered animals. Under the 2020 rule, the definition of federally-protected habitats for endangered species was narrowed to only those where a species could currently live, excluding those that could someday sustain a species. On Thursday,…

  • FBI raids homes and new subpoenas issued as January 6 committee pushes back hearings over fresh evidence

    The select committee will push back hearings to examine new evidence

  • Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot-car death case over 'prejudicial' evidence

    Georgia's Supreme Court has overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against a man whose son died after he left him in a hot car for hours. The justices ruled the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial.”

  • Jan. 6 panel in possession of new Trump documentary footage

    New footage of former President Donald Trump and his inner circle taken both before and after Jan. 6, 2021, is now in the possession of the House committee investigating the deadly attack on the Capitol. The revelation of the never-before-seen footage came to light Tuesday amidst the committee’s public hearings when British filmmaker Alex Holder revealed he had complied with a congressional subpoena to turn over all of the footage he shot in the final weeks of Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign. The filmmaker said the footage includes exclusive interviews with Trump, his children and then-Vice President Mike Pence while on the campaign trail as well as before and after the insurrection on the Capitol.

  • Trump says it’s ‘not even a question’ McCarthy should’ve put Republicans on Jan. 6 panel

    Former President Trump in a new interview said it was “not even a question” that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) should have put GOP lawmakers on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. “Well, I think in retrospect, I think it would have been very smart to put…

  • From Russian Elites, No Sign of Broad Challenge to Putin

    Alexander Y. Lebedev looks like a prime target for sanctions meant to prompt Russia’s elites to turn against the Kremlin. He is a onetime billionaire and a former KGB agent with deep connections both in Russia’s ruling class and in the West; his son owns British newspapers and is a member of the House of Lords. But Lebedev has a message for anyone expecting him to now try to bring down President Vladimir Putin: “It’s not going to work.” In that matter, he insists, he is powerless. “What, am I su

  • Arch Manning quietly makes loud statement for Texas

    The only way to win in the SEC is to be better than Alabama and Georgia. The easiest way to do that is to have better players. In Manning, at least according to scouts, Texas will have that.

  • New apartment complex is being proposed for Frankford Avenue. Nearby residents aren't happy

    Panama City commissioners on June 14 held the first reading for an apartment complex proposed for Frankford Avenue and 33rd Street.