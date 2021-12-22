Agents seize 2 pounds of pot, cash

Dec. 22—TUPELO — A Lee County man faces drug charges after narcotics agents raided his south Tupelo home.

The North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department executed a search warrant at 913 Parish Drive Dec. 20. The raid was prompted by multiple complaints from the community about drug activity at the residence.

During a search of the residence, agents seized about 1 ounce of cocaine, 2 pounds of marijuana, a firearm, and $14,000 in cash.

James Christopher Lawrence, 44, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver. Both charges were enhanced by the presence of the firearm.

His bond was set at $50,000 in Tupelo Municipal Court by Judge Jay Weir.

