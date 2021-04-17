Agents seize cocaine, $200,000 and 129 guns from homes in western Maine

Apr. 16—A South Paris man is facing a felony drug charge after Maine drug agents on Wednesday seized more than 4 pounds of cocaine, 129 guns and $200,000 in cash from his two homes in the Oxford Hills area.

Richard Fitts, 60, is charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class A crime, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

He is being held at the Oxford County Jail on $200,000 cash bail.

When Fitts would make his first court appearance was uncertain Friday.

The courthouse in South Paris was closed Friday due to inclement weather but efforts were being made to allow him to appear before a judge in Androscoggin County.

Members of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency's Western District Task Force and local police executed a search warrant Wednesday at Fitts' home on Durgin Road in South Paris after observing people leave his residence after purchasing cocaine, Moss said.

Four firearms, more than 4 pounds of cocaine and $47,000 in suspected drug proceeds were seized. The street value of the drug was estimated at $11,000.

Based on information and evidence found at his Durgin Road home, investigators executed a second search warrant at Fitts' Herrick Valley Road residence in Poland. There, police seized items used in the processing and packaging of cocaine, an additional $172,000 in suspected drug proceeds and 125 handguns and rifles.

If convicted, Fitts faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. He also would have to forfeit the drugs, guns and money, if convicted.