Agents seize gambling machines, cash at Moraine carryout

Apr. 1—State and local authorities seized several allegedly illegal electronic gambling machines, thousands of dollars in cash and more at a Dayton-area market this week as part of a long-term illegal gambling investigation.

Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit of the Ohio State Highway Patrol served the search warrant and made the seizure Tuesday at K&R Supermarket, 3351 Main St. in Moraine with the assistance of the Moraine Police Department officers and detectives.

MPD received a tip several months ago, Moraine Police Chief Craig Richardson said.

Based on the information they received, Moraine police detectives passed the information to OIU, which conducted the investigation, kept Moraine police apprised of the situation and gave them updates on the status of the case as it progressed, Richardson said. Then OIU requested MPD's assistance to serve the search warrant, he said.

Agents seized three video slot machines, incriminating documents and more than $5,000 in cash payouts as part of the investigation, according to Adam Johnson, agent in charge for the Cincinnati district of the OIU, which covers 19 counties in southwest Ohio.

"We believe the Ohio Investigative Unit did a great job and we could not have asked for a better investigative response," Richardson said.

Illegal gambling is not the victimless crime nor minor violation that some people may believe it is, because it tends to introduce other crimes and criminal elements to an area, he said.

"It has real and direct impacts on quality of life and safety issues for the nearby residents and workers," Richardson said. "In some large scale operations, illegal gambling is used as a mechanism to fund other illegal operations like the trafficking of humans, drugs and illegal weapons. Large scale operations also may involve money laundering and other financial crimes."

Five citations were issued against the holder of the market's liquor permit, Johnson said. Summonses to appear on gambling-related violations are expected to be filed soon in Kettering Municipal Court with criminal charges anticipated to follow, he said.

K&R Supermarket did not reply to requests for comment.