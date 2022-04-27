Agents seize record amount of fentanyl in Mankato bust

Apr. 27—MANKATO — Drug task force agents executed search warrants on four mobile homes in University Mobile Home Park after a three-week investigation into a group of people distributing counterfeit 30mg oxycodone pills that contain fentanyl, commonly referred to as Mbox 30 pills.

Agents from the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force seized a total of 450 Mbox 30 pills, 8 grams of cocaine, two loaded handguns and several thousand dollars in cash.

The size of the seizure was the largest number of fentanyl pills from any prior year.

A 2-year-old child was also placed into protective custody after agents found 33 Mbox pills in the master bedroom where the child was sleeping.

The search warrants were conducted by 22 law enforcement personnel at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Four adults, all from Mankato, were arrested at the time of the warrants:

Geramy Durell Hopson, 35, faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Gary Don Mosley, 31, faces charges of second-degree controlled substance sales, third-degree controlled substance possession and possessing a firearm in proximity to controlled substances.

Keontae Quentrell Jones, 24, faces charges of third-degree controlled substance sales, fifth-degree controlled substance possession and child endangerment.

Sean Michael Nelson, 33, faces charges of third-degree controlled substance sales and fifth-degree controlled substance possession.

A female who was also sought as part of the investigation was located and arrested Wednesday afternoon in Nicollet County. Lisa Lynn Robel, 54, of rural St. Peter faces charges of third-degree controlled substance sales.

Another male suspect was still being sought.

Bryan Gerald Mortensen, 34, of Mankato, is wanted for third-degree controlled substance sales. His whereabouts were unknown.

So far in 2022, the task force has seized close to 1,000 of the fentanyl pills in the Mankato area.