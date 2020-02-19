Here are the ages of all the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates and how old they would be upon taking office

AP Photo/Paul Sancya
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, both 38, are attempting to overtake Teddy Roosevelt's status as America's youngest president.
- President Donald Trump holds the title of oldest US president on his first Inauguration Day, taking office at 70 years and 220 days old.
- Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and Sen. Bernie Sanders would all break his record if elected.
- Here are the ages of 2020 Democratic candidates and how old they would be upon taking office on Inauguration Day 2021.
The 2020 field is one of the most diverse in history in terms of age, which has become a focal point for 2020 Democrats.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg, for example, is partially centering his campaign on the theme of intergenerational justice, arguing a new generation of leadership can solve the problems facing America.
The US Constitution mandates that a candidate must be at least 35 to be eligible for the presidency. The youngest-ever president was Theodore Roosevelt, who took office at 42 years and 322 days old in 1901.
Buttigieg and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, both 38, are attempting to overtake Roosevelt's record as America's youngest president.
President Donald Trump holds the title of oldest president at the time of his first election, taking office at 70 years and 220 days old.
But four of the top candidates in the Democratic primary field could break his record.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren would be the oldest presidents ever on their first Inauguration Day. If elected, Sanders would be 79, Biden and Bloomberg would both be 78, and Warren would be 71 upon assuming office.
Here's a breakdown of the 2020 Democrats' current ages and how old they would be for their inauguration.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg is 38, and he would be 39 years and one day old upon taking office.
Associated Press
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is also 38. She would be 39 years and 283 days old upon taking office.
Associated Press
Sen. Amy Klobuchar is 59. She would be 60 years and 240 days old on Inauguration Day.
Associated Press
The billionaire activist Tom Steyer is 62. He would be 63 years and 207 days old on Inauguration Day.
Associated Press
Sen. Elizabeth Warren is 70. She would be 71 years and 212 days old upon taking office in 2021.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Former Vice President Joe Biden is 77, and he would be 78 years and 61 days old on Inauguration Day 2021.
Associated Press/John Locher
Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg of New York City is 78. He would be 78 years and 341 days old upon taking office.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Sen. Bernie Sanders is 78. He would be 79 years and 134 days old upon assuming office.
Associated Press
