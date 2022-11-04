Ageson Berhad (KLSE:AGES) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Ageson Berhad (KLSE:AGES) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Ageson Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = RM37m ÷ (RM585m - RM89m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Ageson Berhad has an ROCE of 7.5%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 5.1% generated by the Construction industry, it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Ageson Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Ageson Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 7.5%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 116%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 15%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. This tells us that Ageson Berhad has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Ageson Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 89% in the last five years. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

Ageson Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

