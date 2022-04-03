AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Three Days

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase AGF Management's shares on or after the 7th of April, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 20th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.40 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, AGF Management has a trailing yield of approximately 5.1% on its current stock price of CA$7.84. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether AGF Management can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. AGF Management is paying out an acceptable 56% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see AGF Management earnings per share are up 4.7% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. AGF Management has seen its dividend decline 9.5% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. AGF Management is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

To Sum It Up

Is AGF Management an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're on the fence about its dividend prospects.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with AGF Management, you should know about the other risks facing this business. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for AGF Management that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

