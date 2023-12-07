Aggies take center stage this weekend for fall commencement. What you need to know.

Aggies, or soon to be college graduates, will take center stage this Friday and Saturday in New Mexico State University’s 131st commencement ceremonies. Various academic achievements of both graduating undergraduate and graduate students will be honored.

Families, friends, and supporters can expect to watch degrees be awarded from the university’s six colleges and graduate school this weekend. Roughly 1,200 degrees will be awarded this fall.

Whether supporting a graduate at a ceremony or wanting to tune in virtually, here’s a quick rundown of what to know before the big days arrive.

Two separate ceremonies for graduates

Both ceremonies will take place at the Pan American Center located at 1810 E University Ave. in Las Cruces.

6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 -Graduate ceremony presenting master and doctoral degrees

10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 -Undergraduate ceremony presenting bachelor degrees

No tickets are needed to attend

Admission to both ceremonies is free and doors will open one hour before the ceremonies begin.

Seating is on a first-come- first-served basis, so be sure to arrive early for any seating preference.

How to watch the ceremonies

For those who can’t attend the ceremony in person, it will be live streamed via the university’s YouTube channel.

A link for the ceremonies can be accessed at https://www.youtube.com/@NewMexicoStateU/videos.

The fall 2023 commencement program can be accessed at https://commencement.nmsu.edu/Commencement-Program-FA23.pdf.

Ernesto Cisneros is a reporting fellow with the UNM/NM Local News Fund program. He covers education for the Sun-News and can be reached at ECisneros@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter at @_ernestcisneros.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: NMSU Aggies fall 2023 commencement