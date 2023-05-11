Aggravated assault charge against DeSoto educator dismissed

This story has been updated to reflect that the simple assault charge has been dismissed

The aggravated assault charge against Steven Michael Vinson, who at the time of the alleged December incident was a DeSoto County School District educator, has been dismissed. On May 10, the simple assault charge against him for the same incident were also dismissed.

According to an incident report obtained through a public records request by The Commercial Appeal, Vinson assaulted a man and his wife at an annual Christmas party in Southaven the evening of Dec. 17 and into the next morning. The man was taken to Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch and had bruises on his face, marks on his neck, a broken humerus and a possible hairline ankle fracture, the incident report said.

The husband and wife, whose names were redacted in the incident report, and Vinson gave statements to officers confirming the altercation.

Vinson spoke to police on Dec. 19 and said that he had attempted to step in at the party to assist in what he described as a "domestic-type incident" and was attacked. He also said that once he heard the couple was pursuing charges against him, he also wanted to pursue charges against the couple.

Vinson was listed as a physical education teacher at DeSoto Central Middle School in early January, though he is longer listed on the school's website. When asked in January about Vinson's employment status with the district, a spokesperson said that district officials could not comment on personnel matters.

In an Feb. 9 email sent to The Commercial Appeal, Vinson said that he has "pending litigation against the individual that filed false charges against me." He also noted that he hired a lawyer.

The aggravated assault charge against Vinson was dismissed on Feb. 8 by Judge David Delgado. The dismissal order noted there "was not probable cause to believe a felony was committed or that the defendant committed it."

Vinson still faced a simple assault charge for the same incident. According to the court docket, Vinson entered a not guilty plea on Feb. 9 for the simple assault charge, and the charge was dismissed on May 10.

Gina Butkovich covers DeSoto County, storytelling and general news. She can be reached at 901-232-6714 or on Twitter @gigibutko.

