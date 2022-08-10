Aggravated assault charge dismissed against East Brunswick man; other charges waived to court

Aug. 10—ORWIGSBURG — An East Brunswick Twp. man charged with assaulting another man in the township waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday after prosecutors withdrew the most serious charge against him.

Barron John Belsak, 49, of 31 Hope Ave., was scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Andrew J. Serina on charges of one felony count of aggravated assault; one misdemeanor count each of propulsion of missiles into occupied vehicles, institutional vandalism and simple assault; and four misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief.

Moreover, Belsak was charged with one summary count each of scattering rubbish, disorderly conduct, harassment, registration and certificate of title required, driving a vehicle without an inspection, driving without insurance and criminal trespass.

Prosecutors withdrew the aggravated assault charge, with Belsak now having to answer to the remaining offenses in Schuylkill County Court.

Belsak remains in prison in lieu of $50,000 straight cash bail set at the time of his arraignment.

State police Trooper John Szczyglak of the Frackville station said he was called to 159 Hillside Lane on July 31 and spoke to Holly Boxer.

Boxer reported coming home and seeing Belsak and another person dumping garbage and miscellaneous items in her driveway, Szczyglak said.

Boxer said that Belsak then drove through her yard on an ATV, threw a mailbox attached to a metal post at her 2014 Cadillac and then threw trash on her neighbor's property.

Szczyglak said that Eric Boxer then reported he was on Goose Pond Road where he saw Belsak, yelled for him to stop and asked what his problem was.

Eric Boxer said Belsak picked up a metal object and threw it at his vehicle. It bounced off the passenger's side window, and then Belsak grabbed a log and threw it into his vehicle, according to Eric Boxer.

Eric Boxer said he got out of his vehicle to try and calm Belsak down when the man grabbed the log and threw it at him, followed by throwing a punch at him, Szczyglak said.

Eric Boxer also reported throwing a punch at Belsak to defend himself.

Another resident of the area, Jeremy Smoyer, reported hearing ATVs on his driveway and discovered his mailbox and light fixture damaged.

Szczyglak said he also spoke with resident Byron Hess, who reported that Belsak drove his ATV at a high rate of speed through his yard and property before jumping off over an embankment and getting into a car, fleeing the area.

Belsak was subsequently arrested and arraigned July 31, according to court documents.