Aggravated assault charge leads to 5-year probation sentence

Dec. 8—Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Scott Minter accepted a negotiated plea deal in Whitfield Superior Court on Tuesday, Dec. 5, and sentenced a 27-year-old man to five years on probation.

Defendant Tyler Dillon Triplett pled guilty to one count of aggravated assault.

As part of the sentence, Triplett will serve the first 120 days in custody. He will also receive credit for time already served in pretrial detention at the Whitfield County Jail.

"He was in and out of custody multiple times," said public defender William Moses. "He's been in custody since Oct. 6 of 2023 until the present — that's 61 days total."

Conasauga Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Walt Eddy said the defendant struck a named victim in the case with an automobile on Jan. 23, 2023.

Via videoconference, Triplett told the court that the named victim was "a friend of an ex."

Eddy said the victim sustained "some bruising" but no serious injuries.

"She was transported to Hamilton Medical," he told the court. "The facts of the case, I don't want to say are unclear, but perhaps that's a good word for it. Ultimately, whether or not the victim stepped into the path of the vehicle — thus getting hit by the vehicle — given that, the state made the offer."

Minter noted that Triplett faced a maximum sentence of 20 years for the offense.

Eddy said that the named victim in the case "has not given any objection" to the state's offer.

"It is my understanding from the police report that there was an incident that occurred that night where Mr. Triplett was attempting to leave," public defender Latasha Heflin told the court. "The driver's side door was open and (the named victim) had pulled Mr. Triplett out and Mr. Triplett put his car in reverse."

The defendant was ordered to enroll in an anger management program and undergo drug and alcohol abuse counseling. The sentence also includes a no-contact provision with two individuals.

As part of the sentence, Triplett is also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and perform 300 hours of community service.