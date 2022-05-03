.

UPDATE: All charges against Katelyn Marie Weller and Lindsey Nicole Weller were dismissed on April 29, 2022. The original story appears below:

WAYNE TWP. — Two Ellwood City women – Katelyn Marie Weller, 26, and Lindsey Nicole Weller, 25 – are charged with assaulting a man in Wayne Township with a rock.

State police said at 6:34 p.m. Sept. 13, the two women entered the garage of a West Lawrence Avenue residence, hit a man over the head with a rock, continued to assault him, and cause property damage within his garage. A condition report on him was unavailable.

When troopers went to the residence of the Wellers, they said they were uncooperative.

Both are charged with burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief, with Katelyn charged with an additional charge of making terroristic threats. They are each free on $5,000 bonds.

This article originally appeared on Ellwood City Ledger: Aggravated assault charges dismissed against Ellwood City women