Aggravated assault results in homicide in Madera, deputies say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of aggravated assault is now accused of homicide after a woman who fell succumbed to her injuries, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Deputies say shortly after 5 p.m. on Dec. 14 they received a call from a local hospital regarding a patient under their care who had sustained injuries inconsistent with what they reported.

Detectives initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and confirmed the victim, 44-year-old Mandy Burriel, was transported by EMS from the 16000 block of Krohn Street for a reported fall.

During the course of the investigation, investigators took Burriel’s boyfriend who reported the incident, 52-year-old Scott Allen into custody and booked him under suspicion of aggravated assault.

Deputies say Burriel succumbed to her injuries while at the hospital and the charges under suspicion have been amended to homicide.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.