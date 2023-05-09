Aggravated assault trial underway

May 8—The aggravated-assault with a deadly weapon trial of Richard Garcia Quinones began Monday, May 8 in the 87th District Court with Judge Amy Thomas Ward presiding. Quinones is being tried on the charge of assaulting Frenando Vega with a tire iron in May 2020.

Quinones was indicted by an Anderson County Grand Jury in October 2020.

Quinones is being represented by Attorney Stanley Sokolowski and District Attorney Allyson Mitchell and her Assistant DA Scott Holden are representing the State. Interpreters are being used in this trail.

The day began with jury selections. The jury for the trial is made up of seven women, five men and one male alternate. All are Caucasian.

After a recess for lunch, the trial began at 2:30 p.m. A police officer was the first witness called to the stand. The jury was released for the day at 4:30 p.m.

Quinones has 13 or more prior convictions on his record and this is his second trial this year. In March he was found not guilty of the murder of Jesus Vigil-Limon, and aggravated assault of his brother, Jose Vigil-Limon in the District court of Judge Deborah Oakes Evans.