Assault were prevalent in indictments handed down Thursday by a Taylor County grand jury.

Indicted for aggravated assault - which is defined as inflicting serious bodily injury to another person, including a spouse, or uses or shows a deadly weapon during the assault - were:

Harrison Sims on four counts and a fifth count of intoxication assault for a March 7 incident.

Darrell Eugene Fincannon on two counts (crime date not reported).

Jaread Anthony Lawrence for enhanced assault family violence for a March 9 incident.

Gerry Rushing for two counts of intoxication assault and a third count of driving while intoxicated with a child for a March 3 incident.

Bryant Keith Williams for one count and also aggravated kidnapping (with two priors) for an April 10 incident.

Additionally, Gregory Frank Estes was indicted for 10 related assault offenses:

Eight counts of aggravated sexual of a child

Two counts of indecency with a child

The case dates back to November 2001.

There also were 12 indictments for methamphetamine.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Aggravated assaults dominate Taylor County grand jury indictments