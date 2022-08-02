Aggravated battery charges dismissed

Aug. 2—A Lewiston man had a charge of aggravated battery dismissed after the alleged victim didn't identify the defendant in court.

The trial for Drew L. Magallon began at 9 a.m. Monday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse and was expected to last three days. According to the court minutes, after the alleged victim, Jerry McCormack, testified in court, 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill dismissed the jury. When the jury reentered the courtroom, Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith moved to dismiss the charges against Magallon. Gaskill granted the motion and dismissed the jury.

"Despite having identified the defendant multiple times before, including previously under oath, the victim refused to identify the defendant today leaving the State no choice but to dismiss the case," Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said in a statement.

Defense attorney Paul Thomas Clark said the victim couldn't identify Magallon, but had done so previously on Zoom, which included the defendant's name. "Justice was done in one sense, in another sense it would've been nice to have a finding of not guilty too," Clark said. "It's a relief to get it behind us but it's not much vindication for my client, which would've been nice to have for his benefit."

Magallon was charged following an alleged altercation July 11, 2021, on the 500 block of Main Street in Lewiston that left two Native American men unconscious, including McCormack, who had serious injuries after leaving Boomtown Saloon. The prosecution argued that Magallon's alleged involvement in the fight contributed to McCormack's injuries. The defense argued that Magallon acted in self-defense because McCormack was the alleged aggressor and another individual with Magallon, Hunter E. Jones, was allegedly responsible for McCormack's injuries.

Jones has also been charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery and two counts of felony malicious harassment. His jury trial is set for Sept. 12.

Before charges were dismissed the jury was selected and the prosecution and defense gave their opening arguments. The prosecution had two witnesses who also testified about the incident as part of its case against Magallon. The defense planned to show video evidence, medical records, fingerprint and DNA evidence that it was Jones, and not Magallon, who allegedly caused McCormack's injuries.

