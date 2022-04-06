Aggravated DUI charge for Stoddard man after crash into school bus

Apr. 6—STODDARD — New Hampshire State Police have charged a local man with operating under the influence following a collision with a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

State Police said 18 students were on the bus when Steven M. LaCroix, 61, allegedly struck it from behind on Route 123 near the town fire station. Damage to the bus was minimal.

LaCroix's 2018 Cadillac XTS may have been involved in an earlier accident on Route 9 in Keene, police said in a statement.

Police charged LaCroix with aggravated DUI, conduct after an accident, negligent operation and open container in a motor vehicle. He was released on his own recognizance and told to appear for arraignment in Keene District Court on April 13.