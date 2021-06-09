Aggravated, simple assault charges dismissed against Schellsburg-area man in Black Lives Matter shooting
Jun. 9—BEDFORD — Aggravated and simple assault charges against Terry Myers, of the Schellsburg-area, were dismissed Wednesday by a Bedford County magistrate judge following a six-hour hearing at the Bedford County Courthouse.
Myers is accused of firing on Milwaukee civil rights marchers last year.
Several other charges were bound over to court.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.