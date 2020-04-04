What Is Aggreko's (LON:AGK) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Aggreko (LON:AGK) shares are down a considerable 33% in the last month. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 44% drop over twelve months.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Aggreko Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Aggreko's P/E of 9.19 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Aggreko has a lower P/E than the average (10.7) in the commercial services industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think Aggreko will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Aggreko saw earnings per share improve by 3.3% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 1.1% annually, over the last three years. But earnings per share are down 9.3% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Aggreko's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Aggreko's net debt equates to 40% of its market capitalization. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Bottom Line On Aggreko's P/E Ratio

Aggreko's P/E is 9.2 which is below average (12.3) in the GB market. EPS grew over the last twelve months, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If growth is sustainable over the long term, then the current P/E ratio may be a sign of good value. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Aggreko over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 13.8 back then to 9.2 today. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.