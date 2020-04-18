What Is Aggreko's (LON:AGK) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding Aggreko (LON:AGK) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 47% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 46% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 45% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Aggreko Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 9.10 that sentiment around Aggreko isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see Aggreko has a lower P/E than the average (14.0) in the commercial services industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think Aggreko will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Aggreko increased earnings per share by 3.3% last year. And it has improved its earnings per share by 1.1% per year over the last three years. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 9.3%, annually, over 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Aggreko's Balance Sheet

Aggreko has net debt equal to 41% of its market cap. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Verdict On Aggreko's P/E Ratio

Aggreko has a P/E of 9.1. That's below the average in the GB market, which is 13.5. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings are improving. If you believe growth will continue - or even increase - then the low P/E may signify opportunity. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Aggreko's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 6.2 to 9.1 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.