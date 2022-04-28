‘Aggression will not win,’ Biden tells Russia as he announces new military aid, sanctions

WASHINGTON – With the war in Ukraine now in its third month, President Biden announced new sanctions of Russian oligarchs, as well as a new military aid package to Ukraine, measures intended to convince the Kremlin that it has little to gain from continuing the occupation of its sovereign neighbor.

“Aggression will not win. Threats will not win,” Biden said Thursday at the White House. His remarks came as the Kremlin’s own rhetoric has become sharply bellicose towards Ukraine’s allies in the West, with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov saying earlier this week that the threat of nuclear war is “serious.”

The new aid package totals $33 billion and includes “ammunition, armored vehicles, small arms, demining assistance, and unmanned aircraft systems,” as well as humanitarian aid, according to a White House letter sent to Congress. The Biden administration hopes to bolster Ukrainian forces as they seek to blunt a Russian offense in the Donbas region .

President Joe Biden speaks about the war in Ukraine in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

So far, the offensive has hardly amounted to the shattering blow the Kremlin may have sought , but a protracted conflict will likely present its own challenges, not only on Ukraine’s battlefields but in Washington, where Biden has continually justified the military expenditures as a necessary bulwark against authoritarianism.

“The cost of this fight is not cheap,” the president acknowledged, “but caving to aggression is going to be more costly, if we allow it to happen.”

Thursday also saw the Biden administration unveil new sanctions against the billionaires whose fortunes are closely tied to those of Putin. A White House brief on the new measures said the administration would make it “unlawful for any person to knowingly or intentionally possess proceeds directly obtained from corrupt dealings with the Russian government” while also making the process of seizing the oligarchs’ assets easier.

“We are going to seize their yachts, their luxury homes,” Biden said. “These are bad guys.”

Story continues

A Civil Guard stands by the yacht called Tango in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Monday April 4, 2022. U.S. federal agents and Spain's Civil Guard are searching the yacht owned by a Russian oligarch. The yacht is among the assets linked to Viktor Vekselberg, a billionaire and close ally with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who heads the Moscow-based Renova Group, a conglomerate encompassing metals, mining, tech and other assets, according to U.S. Treasury Department documents. All of Vekselberg's assets in the U.S. are frozen and U.S. companies are forbidden from doing business with him and his entities. (Francisco Ubilla/AP)

The definition of “racketeering” will also be updated by the Department of Justice to stymie attempts at evading the sanctions that have been levied by the United States and Western allies against the oligarchs.

The assets seized from the Russian oligarchs, according to the White House fact sheet, will be used to “remediate harms of Russian aggression toward Ukraine,” which has included the killing of civilians, the devastation of cities and the destruction of infrastructure .

Biden had a blunt message for Putin. “You will never succeed in dominating Ukraine,” he said.

_____

How are Ukrainian forces taking out so many Russian tanks? Use this embed to learn about some of the weapons systems the U.S. is sending to the Ukrainian army.