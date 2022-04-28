‘Aggression will not win,’ Biden tells Russia as he announces new military aid, sanctions
WASHINGTON – With the war in Ukraine now in its third month, President Biden announced new sanctions of Russian oligarchs, as well as a new military aid package to Ukraine, measures intended to convince the Kremlin that it has little to gain from continuing the occupation of its sovereign neighbor.
“Aggression will not win. Threats will not win,” Biden said Thursday at the White House. His remarks came as the Kremlin’s own rhetoric has become sharply bellicose towards Ukraine’s allies in the West, with Russian foreign minister
The new aid package totals $33 billion and includes “ammunition, armored vehicles, small arms, demining assistance, and unmanned aircraft systems,” as well as humanitarian aid, according to a White House letter sent to Congress. The Biden administration hopes to bolster Ukrainian forces as they seek to .
So far, the offensive , but a protracted conflict will likely present its own challenges, not only on Ukraine’s battlefields but in Washington, where Biden has continually justified the military expenditures as a necessary bulwark against authoritarianism.
“The cost of this fight is not cheap,” the president acknowledged, “but caving to aggression is going to be more costly, if we allow it to happen.”
Thursday also saw the Biden administration unveil new sanctions against the billionaires whose fortunes are closely tied to those of Putin. A White House brief on the new measures said the administration would make it “unlawful for any person to knowingly or intentionally possess proceeds directly obtained from corrupt dealings with the Russian government” while also making the process of seizing easier.
“We are going to seize their yachts, their luxury homes,” Biden said. “These are bad guys.”
The definition of “racketeering” will also be updated by the Department of Justice to stymie attempts at evading the sanctions that have been levied by the United States and Western allies against the oligarchs.
The assets seized from the Russian oligarchs, according to the White House fact sheet, will be used to “remediate harms of Russian aggression toward Ukraine,” which has included the killing of civilians, the devastation of cities and the destruction of .
Biden had a blunt message for Putin. “You will never succeed in dominating Ukraine,” he said.