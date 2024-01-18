‘Aggressive’ dog clamps down on woman’s arm, then is tased, New York deputies say

Deputies tased a dog while it was attacking a woman at a New York home, according to a sheriff’s office.

The woman was attacked at an Argyle residence by a large dog, and when she was finally pulled away, her injuries required her to be hospitalized, according to a Jan. 17 Washington County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The 22-year-old woman was familiar with the dog prior to the mauling, deputies said. When the dog attacked, it kept biting her over and over again, according to the sheriff’s office.

After getting the 911 call about an “aggressive animal,” deputies arrived to the house to find the dog biting the woman, the sheriff’s office said. Because the dog wouldn’t stop attacking, deputies used a taser to weaken the animal and pry the woman away, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was then pulled from the home to separate her from the dog, deputies said.

Animal control also arrived to the residence to determine what to do with the dog, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities have not provided an update on the dog.

The woman’s injuries were serious, according to the sheriff’s office. The bites to her arm required deputies to apply a tourniquet before sending her to the hospital, per the sheriff’s office.

The attack is under investigation.

Argyle is about 45 miles northeast of Albany.

Man races to save dog from coyote attack, video shows. ‘I’d do anything to protect her’

14-month-old playing in yard mauled by pack of 8 dogs in South Carolina, deputies say

Javelina bites woman’s leg during fight with her dogs, Arizona officials say