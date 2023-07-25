Aggressive driving spree, collision ends in man’s arrest in Ferndale

A man was arrested in Ferndale on Thursday, July 20, after allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run, erratically chasing down other vehicles with his car and nearly crashing into them.

Alejandro Avila Lozano, 23, was arrested after several hours of alleged reckless behavior.

Ferndale police responded to a hit-and-run collision just after 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of Main Street after the victim’s vehicle was struck from the rear while waiting at a stoplight, according to Ferndale Communications Officer Riley Sweeney.

The suspect’s vehicle, which left the scene after the collision, was described as a maroon Toyota Avalon. At the time, officers were unable to locate the vehicle or make contact with the owner, later determined to be Lozano.

Around 6 p.m., Ferndale police received a call from a witness at the Salish Village Travel Center describing the same vehicle driving aggressively, almost crashing into other vehicles and chasing vehicles in the parking lot and nearby roadways.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Ferndale Police Department in contacting Lozano, who allegedly admitted to fleeing the scene of the hit-and-run collision earlier in the day, Sweeney told The Bellingham Herald.

Lozano allegedly demonstrated several indicators of intoxication and also admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the day, according to Sweeney.

Lozano was arrested for DUI, hit-and-run and reckless endangerment. He was booked into the Whatcom County Jail but is no longer in custody, according to jail records.