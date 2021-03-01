Aggressive Fed Hike Bets Spur Treasury Buy-the-Dip Calls

Stephen Spratt
(Bloomberg) -- A new market consensus has quickly formed after last week’s fire-sale in bonds -- expectations for interest-rate hikes have become too aggressive and it’s time to buy.

Swap traders now see the Federal Reserve raising rates in March 2023, with more than 90 basis points of increases priced in by the end of 2024. A number of strategists have come out saying that’s too much and investors should buy short-maturity bonds to fade the move.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jay Barry recommended purchasing five-year notes, while strategists at TD Securities doubled down on their bullish stance on the same securities on Friday. Barclays Plc’s Anshul Pradhan told investors to buy three-year securities, while Citigroup Inc.’s Jabaz Mathai recommended the “belly of the curve,” which traditionally means maturities between three and seven years.

Their views seem to have struck a chord with investors. Short-term Treasuries outperformed longer-dated peers on Monday, with five-year yields falling as much as five basis points to 0.68%, and 30-year equivalents climbing three basis points to 2.18%.

Five-year Treasuries slumped last week as traders brought forward the pricing of rate hikes, driving an exodus of positions which had previously been sheltered by rate guidance from the Federal Reserve. Yields on the securities surged 16 basis points to 0.73% in the five days through Friday, with Thursday’s move the worst performance on the yield curve since 2002.

Read more: Dizzied Bond Traders Brace for More Pain as Fed Speakers Line Up

“We think these moves are not consistent with the Fed’s stance and framework, and therefore not sustainable,” Guneet Dhingra, head of U.S. interest-rate strategy at Morgan Stanley in New York, wrote about the rate-hike expectations. The Fed is likely to push back against the market pricing in rate hikes in 2023, he said.

In remarks last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell offered a reassurance that policy would continue to be supportive and look beyond a temporary pick-up in inflation, especially from a low base. The central bank’s so-called dot plot -- which it uses to signal its outlook for the path of interest rates -- shows a majority of Fed members expect rates to be unchanged from current levels at the end of 2023.

Powell will deliver this week what are likely his final public comments before a mid-month policy meeting.

(Updates with comments from Fed’s Powell in eighth paragraph. A previous version of this story was corrected to fix the spelling of a name.)

