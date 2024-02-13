‘Aggressive’ moose shot dead after knocking homeowner to ground, Alaska troopers say

An “aggressive” moose was fatally shot after charging at a homeowner in Alaska, officials said.

On Feb. 11, Alaska State Troopers received a call that a moose charged at a homeowner in Willow, knocking him down, according to a news release by the department.

The attack came after the homeowner fired a gun as a warning shot in an attempt to scare the animal away, officials said.

Before attacking, a moose lays its ears back and the hairs on its hump stand up, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. A moose slowly walking toward you may be them initiating a warning to keep away.

The homeowner was medically evaluated by paramedics and refused treatment, officials said.

Troopers fatally shot the moose, said to still be “acting aggressive” near the front of the home, officers said.

A charity was called to collect the meat, officials said.







Willow is about 70 miles north of Anchorage.

What to know about moose

Moose are protective animals and will defend their territory and their young.

If someone encounters a moose, they should give it space to leave, wildlife officials said. People shouldn’t try to haze a moose to move out of the way.

Wildlife officials said people should do the following if a moose charges:

Run away quickly

Put a tree, rock or other large object between them and the moose

Get up quickly if knocked down

Report the incident to wildlife officials as soon as possible

