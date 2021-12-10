'Aggressive' Religious Group On College Campus: Patch PM

MASSACHUSETTS — It's Friday, Dec. 10. Here's what you should know this afternoon:

Today's top story

Students at Bridgewater State University are being warned of a religious group reportedly approaching people on campus and asking for their personal information.

Campus police said representatives of the World Mission Society Church of God (World Mission Church) have been trying to recruit students in a way that some have described as "aggressive," Boston 25 reported.

Students have been asked to watch videos or look at materials about "God the Mother" and provide their names, social security numbers, birthdates, email addresses and other personal information, according to the network.

Friday's other top stories

Salem Board Of Health to consider mask, vaccine orders in businesses: Reinstating a mask order for indoor Salem businesses, as well as a possible vaccination mandate to enter those businesses, will be up for discussion during the next Board of Health meeting on Tuesday. New York City is currently the only major metropolitan area in the country to enforce vaccination orders to enter all indoor businesses, although individual businesses such as TD Garden and Beverly's Cabot Theater have policies that require proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test for entry.

Man wanted on Illinois murder charges arrested on Cape Cod: A man wanted in connection with shooting and killing two people in Illinois last month was arrested on Cape Cod Thursday. Cal Curry, 33, was captured around 9:30 a.m., at a Hyannis home in the 400 block of Pitchers Way. State police said Curry was wanted on two counts of murder stemming from a Nov. 13 shooting inside a home in Riverside, Illinois that left a 31-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man dead.

Popular Boston bar returning to old spot: A popular Boston bar forced to close during the pandemic is back from the dead. Pour House, one of a trio of Boylston Street haunts that closed last year, is set to return in early 2022. The bar was sold in September 2020 after 34 years, but Charles Talanian, president of realty firm C. Talanian Realty Co., which owns the building, told Boston.com he always planned to reopen it.

Sudbury's Cloud Nine Toys to close after 36 years: One of the last remaining independent toy stores in the area will close its doors after Christmas. The owners of Cloud Nine Toys, 337 Boston Post Road, will retire after the holidays, ending a 36-year run selling everything from stuffed animals to slime-making kits, according to WBZ. Owners Charles and Laura Brauer told the station they don't have an exact closing date, but will be open through the holidays.

Picture this

Cambridge police are searching for a person who they say stole several packages from an apartment complex while wearing a purple bathrobe.

Cambridge Police Department

They said it

"Hey, Grafton Middle parents: GPL has become the new hang-out spot in town for your teens. (Take that, Dunkin')."

The Grafton Public Library's joke for which it issued an apology after receiving backlash from residents. The owners of the Dunkin' live in Grafton, and neighbors took offense at the library poking fun at a "locally owned business."

In case you missed it

MA correctional officer dies of complications from COVID-19: The Essex County Sheriff's Department announced the death of a correctional officer of complications from COVID-19. Anthony Pasquarello, of Saugus, died Dec. 9 at the age of 37. The Essex County Sheriff's Department was joined by the Massachusetts State Police and local police departments Friday morning to escort Pasquarello's body to a funeral home in Wakefield. A candlelight vigil will be held at the Essex County Jail and House of Correction in Middleton Friday afternoon.

