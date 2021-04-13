Aggressive takeoff caused Hawaii plane crash that killed 11

Carmudi
From a bare-bones workhorse to a feature-packed pickup truck, the Isuzu D-Max has always been known to cover all bases. Now, the third generation of the pickup model is poised to follow that successful formula. Prices start at P857,000 for the RZ4E 4x2 Single Cab MT variant, while ends at P1,825,000 for the top-dog 3.0 4x4 LS-E AT. The LS-E variant will have the headline gadget of the D-Max: A suite of safety features called the Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS). Included in the ADAS is the Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Turn Assist, Automatic High Beam, Parking Aid, and Blind Spot Monitoring Under the hood of the nine D-Max variants are a choice of two engines: A 1.9-liter RZ4E engine (150ps, 350Nm,), and a 3.0-liter 4JJ3-TCX mill (190ps, 450Nm). These engines can be mated to a 4x2 or 4x4 system, and to an automatic or manual transmission--now both packing six gears. Listed below are all you need to know about each D-Max variant. 1. 3.0 4x4 LS-E AT (P1,825,000) Overall dimensions (L x W x H/mm): 5277 x 1880 x 1810 Wheelbase (mm): 3,125 Engine: 4JJ3-TCX 4-cylinder In-line Blue Power Diesel Engine with Turbo Intercooler Maximum Output (ps/rpm): 190 / 3,600 Maximum Torque (Nm/rpm): 450 / 1,800-2,600 Fuel Capacity (L): 76 Transmission: 6-Speed AT Automatic climate control 10.1-inch Full Touchscreen Display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Aux-in, and USB with 8 speakers Seven Airbags Front Brake/ Rear Brake: Ventilated Discs / Auto-adjust Drum Wheels (size): 18-inch Matte Dark Gray alloys Color Choices: Valencia Orange, Onyx Black, Mercury Silver, and Splash White 2. 3.0 4x4 LS MT (P1,630,000) Overall dimensions (L x W x H/mm): 5265 x 1870 x 1810 Wheelbase (mm): 3,125 Engine: 4JJ3-TCX 4-cylinder In-line Blue Power Diesel Engine with Turbo Intercooler Maximum Output (ps/rpm): 190 / 3,600 Maximum Torque (Nm/rpm): 450 / 1,800-2,600 Fuel Capacity (L): 76 Transmission: 6-Speed MT Three-dial switch climate control 10.1-inch Full Touchscreen Display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Aux-in, and USB with 6 speakers Two Airbags Front Brake/ Rear Brake: Ventilated Discs / Auto-adjust Drum Wheels (size): 18-inch Sliver alloys Color Choices: Mercury Silver, Red Spinel, Sapphire Blue, Galena Gray, and Splash White 3. 3.0 4x2 LS-A AT (P1,390,000) Overall dimensions (L x W x H/mm): 5265 x 1880 x 1810 Wheelbase (mm): 3,125 Engine: 4JJ3-TCX 4-cylinder In-line Blue Power Diesel Engine with Turbo Intercooler Maximum Output (ps/rpm): 190 / 3,600 Maximum Torque (Nm/rpm): 450 / 1,800-2,600 Fuel Capacity (L): 76 Transmission: 6-Speed AT Three-dial switch climate control 10.1-inch Full Touchscreen Display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Aux-in, and USB with 6 speakers Two Airbags Front Brake/ Rear Brake: Ventilated Discs / Auto-adjust Drum Wheels (size): 18-inch Matte Dark Gray Alloys Color Choices: Mercury Silver, Red Spinel, Sapphire Blue, Galena Gray, and Splash White 4. 3.0 4x2 LS MT (P1,320,000) Overall dimensions (L x W x H/mm): 5265 x 1870 x 1785 Wheelbase (mm): 3,125 Engine: 4JJ3-TCX 4-cylinder In-line Blue Power Diesel Engine with Turbo Intercooler Maximum Output (ps/rpm): 190 / 3,600 Maximum Torque (Nm/rpm): 450 / 1,800-2,600 Fuel Capacity (L): 76 Transmission: 6-Speed MT Three-dial switch climate control 10.1-inch Full Touchscreen Display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Aux-in, and USB with 6 speakers Two Airbags Front Brake/ Rear Brake: Ventilated Discs / Auto-adjust Drum Wheels (size): 17-inch Sliver alloys Color Choices: Mercury Silver, Red Spinel, Sapphire Blue, Galena Gray, and Splash White 5. RZ4E 4x2 LS AT (P1,309,000) Overall dimensions (L x W x H/mm): 5265 x 1870 x 1785 Wheelbase (mm): 3,125 Engine: RZ4E-TC 4-cylinder In-line Blue Power Diesel Engine with Turbo Intercooler Maximum Output (ps/rpm): 150 / 3,600 Maximum Torque (Nm/rpm): 350 / 1,800-2,600 Fuel Capacity (L): 76 Transmission: 6-Speed AT Three-dial switch climate control 10.1-inch Full Touchscreen Display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Aux-in, and USB with 6 speakers Two Airbags Front Brake/ Rear Brake: Ventilated Discs / Auto-adjust Drum Wheels (size): 17-inch Sliver alloys Color Choices: Onyx Black, Mercury Silver, Sapphire Blue, and Splash White 6. RZ4E 4x2 LS MT (P1,219,000) Overall dimensions (L x W x H/mm): 5265 x 1870 x 1785 Wheelbase (mm): 3,125 Engine: RZ4E-TC 4-cylinder In-line Blue Power Diesel Engine with Turbo Intercooler Maximum Output (ps/rpm): 150 / 3,600 Maximum Torque (Nm/rpm): 350 / 1,800-2,600 Fuel Capacity (L): 76 Transmission: 6-Speed MT Three-dial switch climate control 10.1-inch Full Touchscreen Display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Aux-in, and USB with 6 speakers Two Airbags Front Brake/ Rear Brake: Ventilated Discs / Auto-adjust Drum Wheels (size): 17-inch Sliver alloys Color Choices: Onyx Black, Mercury Silver, Sapphire Blue, and Splash White 7. 3.0 LT 4x4 MT (1,288,000) Overall dimensions (L x W x H/mm): 5277 x 1870 x 1785 Wheelbase (mm): 3,125 Engine: 4JJ3-TCX 4-cylinder In-line Blue Power Diesel Engine with Turbo Intercooler Maximum Output (ps/rpm): 190 / 3,600 Maximum Torque (Nm/rpm): 450 / 1,800-2,600 Fuel Capacity (L): 76 Transmission: 6-Speed MT Three-dial switch Single-DIN, Bluetooth, Aux-in, and USB with 2 speakers Two Airbags Front Brake/ Rear Brake: Ventilated Discs / Auto-adjust Drum Wheels (size): 17-inch Steel Color Choices: Splash White 8. RZ4E LT 4x2 MT (P987,000) Overall dimensions (L x W x H/mm): 5277 x 1810 x 1785 Wheelbase (mm): 3,125 Engine: RZ4E-TC 4-cylinder In-line Blue Power Diesel Engine with Turbo Intercooler Maximum Output (ps/rpm): 150 / 3,600 Maximum Torque (Nm/rpm): 350 / 1,800-2,600 Fuel Capacity (L): 76 Transmission: 6-Speed MT Three-dial switch Single-DIN, Bluetooth, Aux-in, and USB with 2 speakers Two Airbags Front Brake/ Rear Brake: Ventilated Discs / Auto-adjust Drum Wheels (size): 15-inch Steel Color Choices: Splash White 9. RZ4E 4x2 Single Cab MT (P857,000) Overall dimensions (mm): 5020 x 1810 x 1700 Wheelbase (mm): 3,125 Engine: RZ4E-TC 4-cylinder In-line Blue Power Diesel Engine with Turbo Intercooler Maximum Output (ps/rpm): 150 / 3,600 Maximum Torque (Nm/rpm): 350 / 1,800-2,600 Fuel Capacity (L): 76 Transmission: 6-Speed MT Manual climate control Single-DIN, Bluetooth, Aux-in, and USB with 2 speakers Driver and Passenger Airbags Front Brake/ Rear Brake: Ventilated Discs / Auto-adjust Drum Wheels (size): 15-inch steel Color Choices: Splash White