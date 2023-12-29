Aghadowey: Lydia Ross killed in County Londonderry crash

A 21-year-old woman has died after a single-vehicle crash in County Londonderry.

Lydia Ross, who was from the Ballymoney area, sustained serious injuries in the crash which involved a blue Peugeot 207.

Police said it took place in the Curragh Road area of Aghadowey at about 22:15 GMT on Thursday night.

She was taken to hospital for treatment, but later died from her injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing, and police have appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.