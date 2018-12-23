Is Agile Group Holdings Limited (HKG:3383) Potentially Undervalued?

Agile Group Holdings Limited (HKG:3383), which is in the real estate business, and is based in China, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SEHK, rising to highs of HK$12.36 and falling to the lows of HK$8.41. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Agile Group Holdings’s current trading price of HK$8.95 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Agile Group Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Agile Group Holdings still cheap?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Agile Group Holdings’s ratio of 3.87x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 5.2x, which means if you buy Agile Group Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Agile Group Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Agile Group Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Agile Group Holdings generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 21% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Agile Group Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? 3383’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 3383? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 3383, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for 3383, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Agile Group Holdings. You can find everything you need to know about Agile Group Holdings in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Agile Group Holdings, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

