Agilence Announces Creation of Strategic Advisory Board to Strengthen Leadership in Retail and Restaurant Data Analytics

MT. LAUREL, N.J., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilence, Inc., the leading provider of operational analytics & reporting solutions to the retail and restaurant industries, today announced the formation of its new Strategic Advisory Board (SAB). The newly formed SAB will work closely with the Agilence management team to further advance its progress in the data analytics industry and support the company's continued growth.

"We are pleased to formally welcome such established industry leaders to our newly formed Strategic Advisory Board," said Russ Hawkins, President and CEO of Agilence. "With vast corporate experience within the retail and technology space, Agilence will hugely benefit from their strong global senior leadership perspective. Their combined experience will be a great asset as we work to enable all retail and restaurant chain operators to unlock the power in their data, break down data access bottlenecks and empower all associates to make better, data-driven decisions throughout the organization."

The following individuals have been confirmed as members of the Agilence Strategic Advisory Board:

Lisa Cramer, former co-founder and President of LeadLife Solutions, SVP of Global Sales & Marketing at InReality, and current Head of North America Sales Leader Performance at SAP. Cramer serves to provide experience building growth engines through operational excellence that accelerate sales velocity and increase ARR.

Mike Lukianoff, previous CEO of CZAR Metrics and former Chief Analytics Officer at Fishbowl. Lukianoff prides himself on creating quantitative solutions for brick-and-mortar retail and restaurant businesses. He is also an advisory board member at Bite.

Paul Melchiorre, previous President of iPipeLine, CRO at Anaplan, Global Vice President at Ariba and SVP of Global Accounts at SAP. Melchiorre is currently an Operating Partner at Stripes and holds board or advisory positions at R3, Scout RFP, and MissionOG. He brings 30+ years of experience as an established software executive.

Ken Morris, founder and Principal of Boston Retail Partners, former CEO of CTF Consulting, and CEO of LakeWest Group. Currently, Morris applies his 40+ years of retail industry & consulting knowledge as an analyst for the Boston Main Streets Foundation.

About Agilence

Agilence, Inc. is the industry leader in Operational Analytics & Reporting for retail, restaurant and convenience organizations. Agilence develops a highly flexible and powerful cloud-based analytics & reporting platform that provides organizations with a complete view of their business, empowering them to make informed decisions faster, increase sales, and eliminate losses. Agilence, Inc. is headquartered in Greater Philadelphia. Learn more about Agilence.

