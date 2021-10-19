agilon health, inc.'s (NYSE:AGL) Path To Profitability

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$63m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$363m, the US$9.2b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on agilon health's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 9 of the American Healthcare analysts is that agilon health is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$58m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 73% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of agilon health's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 4.3% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

