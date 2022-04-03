When Will agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at agilon health, inc.'s (NYSE:AGL) future prospects. agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. On 31 December 2021, the US$10b market-cap company posted a loss of US$405m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is agilon health's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 11 industry analysts covering agilon health, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$39m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 69% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of agilon health's upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 4.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

