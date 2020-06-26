Agilysys (AGYS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Agilysys (AGYS) closed at $17.49, marking a +0.75% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the software provider for the lodging and leisure sectors had lost 10.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.5%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGYS as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AGYS to post earnings of -$0.20 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 185.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $26.20 million, down 31.75% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.49 per share and revenue of $139.09 million. These totals would mark changes of +66.67% and -13.48%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGYS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AGYS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

