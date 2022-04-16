When Will Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Turn A Profit?

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The US$932m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$24m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$22m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Agilysys' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Agilysys is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Software analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$7.9m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 126%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Agilysys' upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Agilysys has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

