In an aging Central Florida Superfund site, huge machines aim to knock out a toxic mess

Enormous cranes are building a structure near Clermont that may seem astounishing not only for its weight, about 250 million pounds, and size, a mass larger than a football field, but also for its place and purpose.

The behemoth is taking shape entirely underground — a monolithic, rock-like tomb to solve one of the nation’s earliest Superfund challenges, the storied brew of dangerous pesticide ingredients called the Tower Chemical site 20 miles west of Orlando city hall.

“It looks like a mess,” said Bill Neimes, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project engineer, of slop suggesting congealing turkey gravy smothering a portion of the work area, “but if you scrape it away, it would be a solid slab.”

Once tucked amid rural citrus groves of what is now a fast-developing corridor of Lake County, the Tower Chemical project north of State Road 50 punctuates the takeaway from so many hazardous pollution sites: It takes so little effort to create one compared to the prolonged, costly and muscular toil needed to clean it up.

The Tower Chemical job will last a year, use several contractors and suppliers, have as many as 30 workers on site at a time and require brute-force tools and techniques.

“It’s a big job that’s been years in the making,” said Rob Pope, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency manager for Tower Chemical.

In 1983, the Environmental Protection Agency labeled the 16-acre Tower Chemical property a Superfund project.

At the time, EPA conducted emergency excavations of nearly 4,000 cubic yards of the most contaminated soils, demolished buildings, hauled away 72 chemical drums, protected neighboring residents from contaminated water and covered the site with clean gravel and fill 12 feet thick.

Those efforts coupled with years of testing, designs and interim interventions have already cost nearly $9 million.

The current construction will run through next summer and add another $15 to $20 million to the tab, depending on ongoing calibrations of the outermost extent of contamination.

The latest funding came from the 2021, $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which, among its wide range of investments, has reinvigorated EPA actions at dozens of Superfund projects nationwide and several in Florida.

“It’s going to work,” Pope said. “We are removing the high concentrations permanently.”

The history of Tower Chemical was written for Superfund’s ultimate mission: taking over a costly cleanup of difficult hazardous pollution when there is no responsible party.

Operating from 1957, Tower Chemical was a mom-and-pop business that processed now-infamous DDT to concoct other insecticides for application by Lake County’s enormous citrus industry at the time.

Toxic waste from Tower Chemical’s operations included the pesticide dicofol and the most problematic chemical compound, 4,4′-dichlorobenzophenone, or DCBP.

The wastes were burned in a pit or dumped into an on-site wetlands lagoon, which, unfortunately, concealed the throat of an ancient sinkhole that tunneled 70 feet down to the top of the Floridan Aquifer, the region’s prime source of drinking water.

Tower Chemical shut down in 1980. The owner, a county environmental official facing scrutiny, fled the country.

Pope said the contaminants so far have not invaded the Floridan Aquifer because of its protective cap of rock and clay. But that risk will remain until the pollution, which settled into a layer 40 feet to 70 feet deep, is captured, he said.

The EPA has many tools for tackling toxic substances that have migrated underground but only one has turned out to be effective for DCBP, Pope said, and that’s the approach of building a giant tomb to contain the chemical.

Pope said that previous projects tried to pump DCBP out of the ground and to inject it with neutralizing chemicals. “None of that really had any impact,” he said.

Don Clift, project manager for Geo-Solutions Inc., which specializes in heavy, underground construction, is responsible for the pair of enormous cranes brought to the Tower Chemical site.

Their technique, which has evolved over 40 years, Clift said, is somewhat comparable to a stick blender making a smoothie.

Each crane suspends a drilling shaft nearly 90 feet long, which hangs vertically to bore straight down into the ground.

At the bottom end of the drilling shaft is a cutting tool. It’s configured sort of like the business end of the stick blender, only of heavy-gauge steel 10 feet across.

In all, the crane and its boring tool weigh 400,000 pounds. The power plant that spins the tool can deliver a half-million pounds of torque, while a powerful diesel truck engine, by comparison, can generate a mere 2,000 pounds.

Using gravity to press downward with 20,000 pounds of force, the tool cuts into the ground at a rate of about a foot a minute.

Operators are patient, not forcing progress. “You want to make sure you are running straight for the right direction and depth,” Clift said.

As the hole deepens, a liquid slurry containing cement and finely powdered blast-furnace slag is pumped down through the shaft and cutting tool to blend with the soil.

The result of the mixing is brown, gravy-like slop. Some of it – relatively little – pushes upward to the surface and overflows from the hole, where it is captured and impounded by bulldozers and excavators.

Days later, the slop in the hole cures. “It will get hard pretty fast,” Pope said.

Technically, the solidified mix will be about a third as hard as the concrete of a sidewalk. Its real strength lies in its impermeability, which is approximately similar to highly compressed clay.

A sample of the hardened material, obtained from the slab for quality-assurance testing, resembles tan, finely grained rock.

Ultimately, nearly 700 holes varying from 40 feet to 70 feet deep will be dug in parallel in a tightly overlapping pattern – each of the completed borings is called a column – to construct the continuous slab. Contained within these columns, the toxic chemicals can no longer spread.

To finish the job, all the slop that spilled over on the surface will be removed and replaced with a layer of gravel and sand three feet thick. The site will then resume its role for the past several years as an RV and boat storage business.

The EPA will monitor the site, including with a major review every five years, to ensure the vast majority of contamination has been locked in the tomb and is not escaping or entering the Floridan Aquifer.

“We will never get to walk away,” Pope said of his agency.