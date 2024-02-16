Aging Jackson airport receives an $8 million federal grant to upgrade equipment

The Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport has received $8 million in federal grant funds as part of the U.S. Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The funds will be used to upgrade equipment at the airport, according to L'Sherie Dean, the airport authority's director of communications, marketing and public relations.

"The facility is 60-years-old, so this will allow us to enhance our elevators, escalators, HVAC, all of those different units that may need upgrades for years to come," Dean said in a phone interview. "We're the number one airport in the state of Mississippi, we're servicing up to 1.3 million passengers annually now, so in order to better serve our customers we want to give a high-quality experience by upgrading essential equipment."

The announcement was made by the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority in a press release Friday afternoon.

The Jackson airport authority recently reported passenger numbers for 2023 at levels "not seen in a decade and a half."

The airport authority has been lobbying in Washington D.C. for these funds, Dean said, but there is no date as to when the airport will receive the funds, nor when construction will begin on the upgrades.

In the press release, the airport's Chief Executive Officer, Rosa Beckett, said the airport authority will continue to work closely with the federal government and Mississippi leaders to plan and secure funds for a “next generation airport.” The airport currently generates nearly $2 billion annually to the state.

Beckett also thanked "the Biden-Harris administration and members of the Mississippi Congressional delegation" for help securing the grant. She also thanked the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration.

