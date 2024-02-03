In an aging nation, these states are home to the oldest residents on average

The average American retires at age 62— not old enough to qualify for Medicare but still four decades deep in the workforce. As previously reported by USA TODAY, the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies found a five-year gap, 67 and 62, between when older workers expect to retire vs when they actually retire.

Older Americans who are retired or nearing retirement—those 65 and older—make up 18% of the population, a total of 62 million adults, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Where does America's retired population live in the U.S.? Census Bureau data gives insight into where older generations call home:

Which states are home to the oldest and youngest populations?

Maine is home to the oldest population on average, followed by Puerto Rico, New Hampshire, Vermont, West Virginia and Florida.

The median age group in Maine is 45.1— 43.9 for men and 46.4 for women. Although mid 40's is not nearly close to the standard 'retirement age,' it's about 6 years older than the median age of all Americans, according to Census Bureau data.

Utah is home to the youngest population on average, with the average man aged 31.4 and the average woman aged 32.7.

Maine and Florida home to large population of baby boomers

Between 2000 and 2020, the population of Americans 65 and older increased in every state, according to the Census Bureau. This population is largest in Maine, Florida, West Virginia, and Vermont, with over 20% of the residents identifying as 65 and older.

While a growing number of retirement-aged folks moved to Maine, it is still home to a large share of life-long residents who have aged in place, according to the Washington Post.

Meanwhile Florida, home to the second-largest elderly population percentage, has a large share of retirees who were born elsewhere.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What US states have the oldest population? The top 5 may surprise you