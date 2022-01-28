Aging Pittsburgh bridge collapses in early morning while cars were driving on it

A satellite image of the bridge before it collapsed. Google Maps/Insider

Officials said a bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday. Authorities said a gas line was cut.

KDKA shared a photo showing at least six vehicles in the rubble.

The bridge was listed as being in "poor condition" by Pennsylvania's Department of Transportation.

An aging bridge in Pittsburgh that was listed as being in poor condition collapsed early Friday morning, public-safety officials said.

The bridge, located on Forbes Avenue, near Frick Park, came down around 6 a.m., the Associated Press reported.

No injuries have been reported so far.

A photo published by KDKA showed at least six vehicles in the rubble of the bridge, at least one of which was partially overturned. It also showed snowy conditions in the city.

WPXI's Rick Earle tweeted that at least four cars and a bus containing "a handful of people" were on the bridge.

Pittsburgh Public Safety told people to avoid the area, warning of "a strong smell of natural gas in the area." The agency later said a gas line was cut.

The bridge on Forbes Avenue had been listed as being in "poor condition" by Pennsylvania's Department of Transportation.

President Joe Biden was expected to visit Pittsburgh on Friday. Reports said he was expected to tout the infrastructure bill he passed into law last November, which included $1.6 billion from the federal government to improve bridges across Pennsylvania.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted on Friday that Biden's trip to the city would go ahead as planned.

