Aging in Place: SAW Housing Summit Partners hosting 'lunch and learn' Thursday

Eric Fletcher was the presenter at a recent Lunch & Learn affordable housing conversation hosted by SAW Housing Summit Partners.

STAUNTON — The fourth installment of the SAW Housing Summit Partners Lunch & Learn series will address accessible housing and housing for older adults. Beth Bland from the Valley Program for Aging Services and Scott and Sarah Pruett from the Universal Design Project will speak on the topic Forever Homes.

The event will be held Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Staunton Innovation Hub located at 11 N. Central Ave. from noon until 1 p.m.

Participation in this brown bag lunch series is free of charge.

“It's important to keep learning and talking about various and different concerns along the wide spectrum that is housing,” said Lydia Campbell, community-based services manager at Valley Community Service Board. “Aging in place is particularly important to address, because the number of seniors experiencing homelessness and severe housing instability is growing across our community and our nation. We cannot treat our elders this way.”

Held in the fall of 2023, the inaugural two-day SAW Housing Summit was a collaborative undertaking by Augusta Health, Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, Valley Community Services Board, Valley Homeless Connection, and the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission.

The Lunch & Learn series serves as a way to continue and expand those discussions.

"When we committed our time and resources to addressing housing insecurity, we quickly discovered that housing is the proverbial onion with seemingly endless layers of interconnected issues,” said Dan Layman, CEO of the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge. “We couldn't address every possible topic during our October 2023 SAW Housing Summit, so we planned for a series of community gatherings over coffee and lunch to take a deeper dive into as many related issues as possible.”

In the initial Lunch & Learn talks, Elizabeth Coltrane from Blue Ridge Legal Services led a discussion on renter’s rights.

The second discussion in the series – facilitated by Campbell – centered on Housing First as a methodology.

The most recent Lunch & Learn conversation featured local property manager Eric Fletcher as he answered challenging questions about housing stock, and how property managers navigate the housing crisis.

“This series of gatherings also serves to maintain community interest in momentum,” Layman said, “while we are working with our partners on the next big steps."

WHO : Presented by SAW Housing Coalition, For the Community

WHAT : Lunch & Learn Aging in Place

WHERE : Staunton Innovation Hub, 11 North Central Avenue, Staunton, VA 24401

WHEN : Noon – 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8th

MORE INFO: https://sawhousing.com

