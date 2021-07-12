Aging population to hit U.S. economy like a 'ton of bricks' - U.S. commerce secretary

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks during an infrastructure event at the White House in Washington, U.S.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrea Shalal
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden does not yet have enough support from fellow Democrats to secure $400 billion in spending for at-home care for the elderly and disabled that the economy desperately needs, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Reuters on Monday.

Raimondo, who is paying for round-the-clock care for her own 90-year-old mother, said America's aging demographics were going to hit the country "like a ton of bricks" without increased federal aid, and warned the current situation was "untenable."

Failure to act, she said in an interview, would harm the U.S. economy by making it difficult for women - who fell out of the workforce by the millions during the COVID-19 pandemic - often to look after out-of-school children or parents - to return to work or remain in the workforce.

As post-World War Two baby boomers become senior citizens, there is a dangerous deficit of caregivers looming, Biden officials and many experts on aging say.

Currently, 16.5% of the U.S. population of 328 million people, or 54 million, are over the age of 65, the latest census shows. By 2030, that number will rise to 74 million. The number of people over the age of 85, who generally need the most care, is growing even faster.

Biden in March proposed boosting Medicaid, the federal medical program for lower-income Americans, by $400 billion over a decade to fund at-home care for elderly and disabled people, and increasing wages for caregivers. He remains committed to that $400 billion figure, Raimondo said.

She said details of the pending reconciliation bill - a Democrats-only budget measure that will include parts of Biden's spending plans not included in a pared-down bipartisan infrastructure bill - were still being worked out.

But not all Democrats are on board for the increased care spending, she said.

"It will be a battle to get enough of it funded in the reconciliation package. We still have to make the case for it ... and that's part of the reason why I'm pounding the drum."

Democrats hold a slim majority in the House of Representatives, while the Senate is split 50-50. That means all Senate Democrats must be on board to pass a budget measure with the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Raimondo said she is continuing to meet with skeptics, including moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin. "It's not so much that people are opposed, but $400 billion is a lot of money, and they have questions that deserve good answers."

'IT IS A CRISIS'

She said the pandemic had raised awareness about the lack of affordable care for children, the elderly and disabled, and even some Republicans - who opposed adding such spending to the infrastructure package - saw the need for change.

Raimondo said 1.5 million women still had not returned to the workforce after exiting during the pandemic to care for children whose schools had closed, and elderly and disabled relatives.

"We can't afford for half of our workforce - women - to be held back and held out of the workforce because they can't get excellent and adequate childcare or eldercare," she said.

The current system - relying on women taking care of relatives for free, or paying mostly women of color to provide care at poverty wages - was not sustainable, she said.

"Just giving those women a raise would be a huge boost to our economy ... and a huge drag on the economy if we don't get it done," Raimondo said.

"It is a crisis," she said. "The president's behind it and most Democrats are behind it. We're going to work to get the rest of them behind it. But if we don't, we're going stay at it, because ... it's an untenable situation."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Cuban people are demanding their freedom': Biden expresses support for protesters

    Cuba protests draw thousands, and Biden says the US "stands firmly" with demonstrators as his administration finds footing between Obama and Trump.

  • 5 accused of throwing explosive device at Milwaukee police, injuring 2 officers

    Five men are facing charges for throwing an explosive device at police during the Fourth of July holiday, Wisconsin authorities said Monday. Two Milwaukee officers who were struck in the attack were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The pair, ages 40 and 45, have since been released from the hospital and are recovering at home, police said. The incident happened shortly ...

  • Lincoln County Missouri prosecutor will seek the death penalty against Pam Hupp in Betsy Faria murder

    Pam Hupp was the last person known to have seen Betsy Faria alive before she was stabbed to death in her Troy, Missouri home just after Christmas, 2011.

  • Why are Democratic lawmakers fleeing Texas over voter restrictions?

    Dozens of legislators are expected to head to Washington in a fight for voting rights. Here’s what you need to know A rally to support voting rights at the Texas capitol last week. Photograph: Eric Gay/AP Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter A group of Texas Democratic lawmakers plan to flee their state in a desperate bid to stop the Republican-run legislature from passing laws they say will suppress the vote of people of color. The extreme move – which should see dozens of Democr

  • Trump wrong about officer who shot Capitol rioter, law enforcement official says

    The former president suggested without evidence that the Capitol Police officer who shot Babbitt was “head of security” for a “high-ranking” Democratic lawmaker.

  • Pope to attend November U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, health permitting

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis will attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in November, health permitting, Scotland's Roman Catholic bishops said on Monday. The bishops confirmed the pope's presence among other world leaders in a statement on their website. "Having written to the Holy Father to assure him of a warm welcome, should he attend the conference, they are delighted to hear that he does hope to attend and would be glad to meet with them in Glasgow," a statement said.

  • Woman charged with hate crime after punching 6-year-old Asian American boy

    ‘She was yelling things like ‘I know what you people do. You people eat your children. It’s your fault’,’ mother says

  • France will require people to use a 'health passport' to enter a restaurant or attraction this fall

    French President Emmanuel Macron said the new policy requiring COVID-19 vaccines will start in August.

  • US begins to ease Venezuela sanctions allowing propane deals

    The U.S. government on Monday began to ease the crippling sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on Venezuela by allowing companies to export propane to the troubled South American country, a step that could mitigate a shortage that has pushed people to cook on charcoal or wood grills. The long-awaited first policy reversal of the Biden administration toward Venezuela comes as the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro has begun to allow foreign aid into the country and taken other steps to signal it is willing to engage with Washington. The regulation from the U.S. Department of the Treasury authorizes non-U.S. companies to export liquefied petroleum gas to Venezuela without risking sanctions.

  • Schumer wants NRA investigated for bankruptcy fraud

    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on the Justice Department to investigate the National Rifle Association for bankruptcy fraud, saying the financially stable gun-rights group abused the system when it sought bankruptcy protection in the wake of a New York lawsuit seeking to put it out of business. A judge rejected the NRA's bankruptcy case in May, ruling the nonprofit organization had not acted in good faith.

  • Fencing around U.S. Capitol removed six months after deadly Jan. 6 attack

    More than six months after the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, the remaining high-security fence surrounding the white-domed building has been removed, police said on Sunday. Workers began removing the last of the eight-foot-high (2.4-m) black mesh fencing on Friday, which at one point surrounded several blocks of Capitol Hill and interfered with pedestrian and vehicle traffic. The decision to take down the remaining fencing was based on the current threat environment and recent enhancements to the Capitol Police's response capabilities, according to a statement released by the agency.

  • Prince William "Threw Harry Out" After Past Meghan Markle Bullying Allegations

    This is... a lot.

  • Prince William 'sickened' by racist abuse of three England players

    William sent a personal tweet saying the abuse of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka must stop now.

  • Con Artist Kills And Dismembers Pastor’s Wife — Did She Do The Same Thing To Her Mother?

    People liked Shirley Jo Phillips. She was energetic, good-looking, and charming. She was also a thief and a con artist. Even her family would tell you so. “My mother always said, ‘Your aunt’s a kleptomaniac. She can’t come in the house without stealing something,'" Phillips’ nephew, Jack Jackson, told “Snapped,” airing Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen. Shirley Jo Phillips was born in 1936. She was briefly married, which resulted in a son, Glenn “Buddy” Minster, born in 1959, afterward raising him as a

  • Judge eyes sanctions on pro-Trump lawyers who claimed voter fraud

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday appeared likely to reprimand Sidney Powell, a former campaign lawyer for Donald Trump, and other attorneys over a lawsuit they filed in Michigan seeking to overturn Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory. U.S. District Judge Linda Parker in Detroit suggested the pro-Trump lawyers should have investigated the Republican former president's voter fraud claims more carefully before suing. Parker held the hearing to determine whether Powell, Lin Wood and other pro-Trump lawyers should be disciplined for a lawsuit they filed last November that made baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in the U.S. presidential election in Michigan.

  • ‘Kraken’ lawyer weeps in court hearing as she faces sanctions over backing Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ on election fraud

    Linda Haller among attorneys accused of not doing due diligence on bogus claims promoted by former president

  • 6 fully vaccinated people who attended an outdoor wedding caught the Delta variant, but people with Pfizer and Moderna shots survived

    All the infections were in people over 50. One attendee of the 92-person wedding in Houston died; they'd had India's Covaxin vaccine.

  • This Man Ordered the Attack on Pearl Harbor

    It took 75 years for a disgraced family in Japan to finally find peace. Last month, the remains of Hideki Tojo, the man who served as Japan’s prime minister for most of World War II, was approximately located. Born in Kōjimachi, Tokyo, on Dec. 30, 1884, Tojo was the third son of a lieutenant general in the Imperial Japanese Army (IJA).

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slashes Lauren Boebert For Call To End Government Benefits

    The woman who has talked about her days on welfare NOW wants benefits to end.

  • The West has been good at making immigrants drop their quarrels — until now

    The Partition of India in 1947 was accompanied by almost unimaginable atrocities. There were reports of pregnant women having their babies cut from their bellies, children being tortured to death, and other abominations that I can barely bring myself to think about, let alone commit to the page. Hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, died, and tens of millions were displaced.