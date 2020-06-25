Agio Appoints May Yoon as Company's First Chief People Officer

Yoon leads the evolution of Agio's employee experience to mirror the firm's data-driven evolution with the cross-departmental adoption of best-in-breed technology, AI, and automation

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agio, a leading provider of cybersecurity and managed IT services for financial services has hired May Yoon as Chief People Officer, effective April 27.

Agio Hi-Res (PRNewsfoto/Agio) More

As Agio's first-ever Chief People Officer, Ms. Yoon is responsible for the perpetuation of the firm's culture and core values across its global staff. She will develop and execute Agio's end-to-end people strategy to deliver an exceptional employee experience to its cutting-edge cybersecurity and IT talent base. Ms. Yoon will report directly to Bart McDonough, Agio's Founder and CEO.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Ms. Yoon to Agio. Her nontraditional HR background and dynamic blend of functional expertise, client services insights and business acumen made her the outstanding candidate for our newly-created Chief People Officer position," said McDonough.

"Agio frames its business around three essential pillars – growth, employee engagement and client loyalty. To ensure our success, this three-legged stool must mature in balance and harmony. As the firm scales over the long term, Ms. Yoon's arrival reinforces our commitment to maintaining this synchronization, positioning our employees for success."

"Agio's deep commitment to empowering its talent and critical protection of the financial services sector presented a unique and compelling opportunity," said Ms. Yoon. "I'm excited to join a team that understands the importance of an engaged workforce in driving business growth and superior client service. Together, we will continue making Agio a destination workplace for ambitious minds pursuing a career in cybersecurity and IT."

Prior to joining Agio, she served as Chief People Officer for CLEAR, a biometric identity company, where Ms. Yoon led the people function for more than 2,500 employees. She has also been VP of Customer Experience and Innovation at Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Company and a Principal at Mercer, a leading human resources consulting firm. Ms. Yoon earned her MS in Management and Strategy from The London School of Economics and Political Science and BA in Psychology and International Relations from Wellesley College.

About Agio

Agio is a hybrid cybersecurity and managed IT organization equipping financial services with best-in-breed cyber protection and technology support. Specifically, across the alternative investment space, Agio has extensive experience building, maintaining, optimizing and securing IT infrastructure for the world's most prestigious hedge fund, private equity, and asset management firms. With more than 250 employees, our culture prioritizes frequent and timely communication to provide unrivaled service across all of our solutions including managed detection and response, 360° cybersecurity programs, virtual CISO (vCISO) support, technology hosting, monitoring, management, global service desk, desktop as a service, disaster prevention and recovery. Agio is headquartered in New York, NY, with additional offices in Raleigh, NC and Norman, OK. For more information, please visit www.agio.com.

Contact

Christine Detris

Director, Content Marketing

+1 610.762.4643

christine.detris@agio.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agio-appoints-may-yoon-as-companys-first-chief-people-officer-301083398.html

SOURCE Agio