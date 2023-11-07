Agitated bull elk charges a man tinkering on his truck in Colorado mountains

TechCrunch

A security researcher said he discovered millions of Chinese citizen identity numbers spilling online after an e-commerce store left its database exposed to the internet. Viktor Markopoulos, a security researcher working for CloudDefense.ai, said he found the database belonging to Zhefengle, a China-based e-commerce store for importing goods from overseas. The database contained more than 3.3 million orders spanning 2015 through 2020, Markopoulos said, but had not been protected with a password.