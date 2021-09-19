‘Agitated’ man arrested after he stabbed a woman in Lexington, police say

A man has been charged with assault after he allegedly stabbed a woman in the torso with a knife Sunday evening, according to Lexington police.

The stabbing happened just after 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Michigan Street, Lt. Larry Kinnard said. The suspect, a man named Gregory Young, was detained at the scene once police arrived, Kinnard said. Police weren’t completely clear on why he stabbed the victim.

“He was just agitated at a group of people out there and, unfortunately, stabbed this woman,” Kinnard said.

The 500 block of Michigan Street is a residential area. The stabbing happened outside, Kinnard said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Kinnard said.

Young was booked at the Lexington-Fayette County Detention Center just before 7 p.m. Sunday, according to jail records. He didn’t fight with police and was taken into custody without further incident, Kinnard said.