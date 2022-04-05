Agiye Hall no longer listed on Alabama football roster

Sophomore receiver Agiye Hall is no longer on Alabama football's online roster as of this week.

He was on the roster handed out to reporters at the start of spring practices.

Hall was a four-star receiver coming out of Florida as part of the 2021 class. He was the No. 5 receiver in the class, per the 247Sports Composite.

